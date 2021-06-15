Bihar Unlock 2.0: According to the district officials, there is no hope of big relief from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s announcement of Unlock-2 on Tuesday.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the Unlock-2 in the state. For the next week starting 16 June, the restrictions will be further eased in the state. The state government has allowed government and non-government offices to open till 5 PM. Shops and businesses can remain open till 6 PM in the evening. The night curfew in the state will remain in place from 8 PM in the night to 5 am in the early morning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the ease of restriction by taking to Twitter, following the meeting of the Bihar government’s Crisis Management Group. The Unlock-1 ends in Bihar on Tuesday. The Bihar Unlock-2 guidelines announced by Nitish Kumar will remain in place from Wednesday, June 16 to Tuesday, June 22.

Night Curfew to continue, Hotels, Restaurants to stay shut

The chief minister announced that the ongoing night curfew in Bihar will continue during the Unlock-2 as well till June 22. All educational institutes will stay shut. At the same time, hotels and restaurants as well will remain shut. The commercial and cultural programs will stay halted for the time being. Cinemas and religious places too will continue staying shut to prevent the virus from spreading.

What will continue to remain shut?

- School, Colleges and Coaching institutes will remain shut across Bihar until June 22. After which, the government will again take a call whether to open the educational institutes or not, in terms of the Coronavirus situation in the state.

- Restaurants are still not allowed to serve customers inside their premises, however, the takeaway is allowed.

Earlier, the sources in the Bihar government had told Dainik Jagran that for the state to substantially unlock itself, people might have to wait till the end of June or the start of July. Sources added that till then, given the scare of the third wave of COVID-19, the government will continue its policy of gradually unlocking the state.

Bihar continued to report less than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday as well. As the cases continue to go down, the government has started to gradually reopen the state in a phase-wise manner. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state so far has reported over 7.17 Lakh confirmed Coronavirus cases and 9,492 deaths due to the ongoing pandemic.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan