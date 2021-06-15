Bihar Unlock 2.0: Nitish Kumar, further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs in Bihar, announced that during the next one week, all private and government offices in the state will resume functioning till 5 pm.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19-included lockdown imposed in the state will continue for one more week till June 22. However, the Chief Minister also announced several relaxations during the extended lockdown period in the state. The decision was taken after CM Nitish Kumar met district authorities and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs in Bihar, announced that during the next one week, all private and government offices in the state will resume functioning till 5 pm. He also said that shops and markets will be allowed to open till 6 pm every day. However, the chief minister said that the night curfew will continue to remain in force from 8 pm every day and will remain intact till 5 am the next morning.

What's allowed?

Private offices will be allowed to reopen and function with 50 per cent staff till 5 pm.

Government offices, which have so far been functioning with 25 per cent staff strength, can do so with half of the employees reporting on a day till 5 pm.

Shops, which had been allowed to remain open till 2 pm, can now remain open till 6 pm.

Markets can now open every day till 6 pm.

Private vehicles are permitted to ply on roads.

Restaurants are allowed only for takeaways.

What will remain closed?

Schools

Colleges

Coaching institutes

Restaurants for dining.

Hotels

Cinema Halls

Shopping malls

Swimming pools

Spas

Night curfew will continue from 8 pm till 5 am.

COVID-19 situation showed further signs of improvement in Bihar on Monday when the recovery rate crossed 98 per cent and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400. According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9505 while only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The overall tally has, thus, climbed to 7,17,539 while the number of recovered cases has reached 7,03,262. Active caseload, which had crossed one lakh last month when the second wave was at its peak, has also come down to 4771. The recovery rate has reached 98.07 per cent, a nearly 21 per cent improvement since a month ago.

