Bihar Unlock 2.0: Jagran sources have said that Nitish Kumar will hold a crucial meet with senior officials of the state on Monday, following which a decision regarding further relaxations will be taken.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Nitish Kumar government had eased the COVID-induced restrictions in the state last week but said that the night curfew will continue till further notice. The current set of guidelines are scheduled to end on Tuesday. However, the Bihar government is unlikely to give further relaxations amid fears over another spike in cases.

Dainik Jagran sources have said that Nitish Kumar will hold a crucial meet with senior officials of the state on Monday, following which a decision regarding further relaxations will be taken.

However, the sources have told Dainik Jagran that the night curfew in Bihar will continue but its timings can be revised. They further said that religious places can be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions while restaurants can be allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength.

The Dainik Jagran sources also hinted at the reopening of schools and colleges in Bihar in July. Notably, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has also hinted at reopening schools and colleges in the state from July if the COVID-19 situation stays "stable".

What does Nitish Kumar has to say on lifting restrictions?

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had last week said that the lockdown has hugely "benefited" Bihar and further decision regarding an Unlock will be taken based on the feedback by the local district officials.

"Some restrictions have been imposed... If people wear masks and follow the guidelines, it will be in their interest. Bihar has been unlocked for a week now," he had said.

"We talk to people everywhere. Talks are held with the district magistrates of all the districts. Everyone gives their feedback. On that basis, it is decided what decision should be taken next," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Bihar has over 5,300 active COVID-19 cases while 7.02 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the death toll in Bihar stands at over 9,400, it noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma