New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted conditional custody parole to Bihar strongman and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is serving a life sentence in 2004 Siwan double murder and currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. The court has allowed Sahabuddin to go out of jail for six hours a day for three days of his choice within a month.

Hearing the former MP's plea seeking custody parole to go to Siwan to meet his ailing mother and visit his late father's grave, a bench headed by Justice AJ Bhambhani asked him to call his family to Delhi and meet them at a designated place for six hours daily for three days of his choice. The bench said that he will only be allowed to go out between 6 am and 4 pm.

As per the conditions of the custody parole, Shahabuddin would have to inform the jailer in advance about the place of his meeting with his family members. The court also directed the police to make proper security arrangments.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma