Bihar | Jagran News Desk: In a horrifying incident on Wednesday, a 35-year old man was brutally murdered in Bihar's Bahalolpur Diara under the jurisdiction of Parsa police station. Mohan Rai, son of Krishna Kumar Rai, used to live alone in the house as his wife had gone to her maternal home in Jharkhand about a year ago, reported Dainik Jagran.



After the incident was reported, MLA of the area Akhilesh Kumar, head representative Raj Kishore Rai, Vinod Rai, Rajesh Rai, former PACS president Virendra Rai met the victim's family and assured them that necessary action will be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, trainee DSP Jyoti Kashyap said that the body has been sent to Chhapra for post-mortem and the police are investigating the case.



According to Dainik Jagran's report, the villagers, while briefing the police about the incident said, that during midnight they could hear dogs barking continuously and they also heard Mohan's voice. Villagers said that perhaps the criminals must have gathered around his house and the incident was carried out. People living in the village also mentioned that Mohan was living alone for the last one year as his wife had gone to her maternal place. Mohan was a father of two sons.



Meanwhile, the Dhar police have thoroughly investigated the crime scene. It is believed that after the murder, the murderers may have tried to drag the body to throw it in the river, however, due to some reasons they were unable to do that and left the body in the middle of the field. The Dhar police also suspected that Mohan may have been attacked in the house as the bed inside the house also had bloodstains.

