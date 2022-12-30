Bihar: Seven Missing After Boat Carrying 14 People Capsizes In Patna's Maner; Search, Rescue Ops Underway

A boat has capsized in the Maner area of Patna district in Bihar. According to reports, at least 7 people are missing. The boat was carrying fourteen people across the river on Friday. NDRF team is engaged in search and rescue operation, said ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner, quoted ANI.

Seven passengers on the boat had successfully swam across the river to safety after the mishap occured. Media reports suggests that villagers were returning after collecting fodder for their cattle. Unable to take the load, the boat capsized in the middle of the Ganga river. The boat drowned completely and could not be saved.

As news of the accident reached rest of the village, a chaotic scene was seen.

(With agency inputs)