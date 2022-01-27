New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Protests in Bihar have entered day three as hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna. Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

What has happened so far?

On Republic Day, the protesters allegedly torched four empty coaches of a stationary train in Gaya, pelted stones, and blocked rail traffic between Gaya and Jehanabad. Similar protests were reported from Bhagalpur and Sasaram.

The district administration used “mild” force to disperse the protesters after efforts by the Patna administration to pacify the agitators yielded no results.

FIR on Khan sir

An FIR has been registered against a private teacher, popularly known as Khan sir, and others for inciting the mob that indulged in vandalism in Bihar in the last three days.

The police suspect students were instigated by those running coaching institutes. "An FIR has been registered in this connection. It is suspected that the protesters might have been instigated by those running coaching institutes for competitive exams. All those found complicit will face action," the district administration said in a release.

Protests in Prayagraj

Protests were also held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj over the same issue. A group of students allegedly tried to stop a train in Prayagraj on Tuesday. A case has also been filed against 1,000 unidentified protesters for rioting and pelting stones.

Following the protest in Prayagraj, alleged video clips of policemen forcefully entering the rooms of students and beating them have surfaced on social media. After the opposition parties raised concerns against the police action, 6 cops have been suspended for the crackdown on students.

The government has suspended the exam and has set up a committee to tackle the grievances of the protesting students. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has appealed to the students to not break the law and assured them to address their grievances.

Why are students protesting?

Students are protesting against the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for alleged discrepancies in its Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021. The protesters are unhappy over the "inaccurate exam results". They say the system of one screening test across five pay grades is designed to favour those with higher qualifications. The protesters have claimed that there was only one examination mentioned in the RRB notification issued in 2019. They accused the officials of playing with the future of the students.

What is the Railway Ministry saying?

The Ministry of Railways has issued a clarification stating that the second stage exam was clearly mentioned in the notification.

"While the first stage CBT was a common examination for all the candidates, Para 13.2 of the notification clearly states that in the 2nd stage CBT there would be a separate examination for each group (viz., Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with differing graded levels of difficulty. Accordingly, all posts falling within the same level shall have a common 2nd stage CBT,” the ministry said in its statement.

Those candidates who are eligible and have opted for more than one level (as per educational qualification), were required to appear in the corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level, the ministry further added.

Students threatened to be barred from railway jobs

The Railway ministry also threatened to bar the protesting students from Railway jobs for indulging in violence.

"Such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job. Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job," the ministry said in a statement.

What next?

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has condemned the action on students and assured investigation. Meanwhile, students have called a protest at Lucknow University on Thursday against the police action in Prayagraj.

