Nitish Kumar Wanted To Become Vice President, Claims BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi

Following the end of the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United), Sushil Kumar Modi, who was a long-time deputy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has alleged that the JD(U) supremo wanted to become the Vice President of India.

In a late-night tweet, the Rajya Sabha member said many JD(U) leaders also approached him and other BJP ministers, asking them if it was possible.

"Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India. Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible," Modi, 70, said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) picked former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice Presidential elections 2022. However, several reports had emerged that time which claimed Nitish wants to move to Delhi.

It must be mentioned that Nitish after his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday declared his national ambitions and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"They should remember 2014 (when BJP stormed to power at the centre) is past. They need to worry (‘chinta karni chahiye') about 2024," Nitish declared on Tuesday.

'NITISH SAID EVERYTHING IS FINE'

Modi on Tuesday also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Nitish few days back. During that conversation, Nitish told Shah everything is fine and he had "nothing to worry about".

"Two days back, Amit Shah called Nitish Kumar. Nitish said there's nothing to worry about. PM [Narendra] Modi also spoke to Nitish many times in the last 1.5 years, but he never complained," Modi, known for his closeness with Nitish, told NDTV.

In its defence, the JD(U) has alleged that the BJP violated the coalition pact.

"We have not violated any coalition pact. It was the BJP who violated the coalition pact and cheated the JD-U. After the 2022 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election, we had seven MLAs and BJP broke away six and merged them with the party. That was the violation of the coalition pact despite the JD-U being in NDA," JD(U) national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, our ground-level workers helped BJP candidates in winning the election but the BJP withdraw their ground level workers in the constituencies where JD-U candidates were contesting. Moreover, the BJP sent many candidates to contest election for the Lok Janshakti Party against JD-U candidates and cut their vote. After LJP candidates lost the election, they were brought back in the BJP. That was the violation of the coalition pact," he claimed.