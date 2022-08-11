'What A Joke!': Nitish Kumar On Sushil Modi's 'He Wanted To Be Vice President' Claim

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday rejected his former deputy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi's claim that "he wanted to become the Vice President of India", calling his allegations a 'joke'.

Speaking to reports, 71-year-old Nitish also dismissed claims that the probe against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar led to the end of the alliance between between the BJP and the JD(U), calling them "all nonsense".

"You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It's bogus. I had no such desire," Nitish, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for eighth time on Wednesday, said.

"Did they forget how much did our party support them in Presidential and Vice President elections?... Let them talk against me so that they get a position again," the JD(U) chief said.

More to follow...