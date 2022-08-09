Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow; RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Be His Deputy

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as his deputy. The oath-taking ceremony of the RJD-JD(U) Mahagathbandhan will be held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna at around 2 pm tomorrow. Notably, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी और उपमुख्यमंत्री जी का कल अपराहन 2 बजे राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 9, 2022

This came after Nitish Kumar, earlier in the day, snapped ties with its old ally BJP and resigned as NDA's chief minister of the state. Following his resignation, Kumar along with Tejashwi Yadav staked a claim to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). "I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan," Kumar said.

Defending Kumar's decision to quit the BJP-led NDA alliance, Tejashwi Yadav, who will be sworn in as the deputy CM of the state, said that recent political history indicates that BJP destroys parties with whom it forms alliances. "We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra", Tejashwi said.

Addressing a joint presser with Kumar, Tejashwi said, "Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. History shows that the BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms alliances. Today all parties and members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly except the BJP have accepted Nitish Kumar as their leader".

"JP Nadda said they will end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people. All of us wanted the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped the 'Rath' of Advaniji, and we won't relent at any cost," Yadav added.

Nitish Kumar betrayed Bihar, says BJP:

Right after Nitish Kumar chose to resign as Bihar Chief Minister, the Bihar BJP expressed dissatisfaction and said that JD(U) had betrayed Bihar and the people's mandate. "In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, all of us contested under the NDA alliance and the majority and mandate was given by the people to JDU and BJP. However, as on date, Nitish played with the public mandate. JD(U) betrayed Bihar," Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

"We were successful in winning 74 seats, but we fulfilled the promise made by the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of this NDA alliance. However, whatever happened today is a betrayal of the people of Bihar and the BJP," he added.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh claimed that Nitish Kumar is wanting to compete with PM Modi, and hence, he went with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. "There is a discussion going in the political circle that Nitish Kumar is the front runner in the race for Prime Minister. Hence, he is going with Tejashwi Yadav. There is no vacancy in BJP, hence he executed his 'paltimar' (switchover) plan," Singh said.

"The BJP always takes Nitish Kumar forward. In the 2020 Assembly election, JD-U had only 43 seats, still BJP made him Chief Minister of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav used the word 'Paltu Ram' for Nitish Kumar. I cannot say something like what Tejashwi said for him. Nitish Kumar is responsible for breaking the alliance with the BJP," he added.

The Number Game In Bihar Legislative Assembly:

The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122. The RJD-JD(U) Mahagathbandhan has claimed the support of 164 MLAs including seven parties and some independents.

Supporting the claim are the JD(U) which itself has 46 MLAS (45 party MLAs and 1 Independent) and the RJD which has 79 legislators. The Congress which has 19 while the CPI(ML) has 12 MLAs, CPI – 2 and CPI(M) another 2 have also given him letters of support. The HAM party which 4 MLAs has also thrown in its lot with Kumar. Meanwhile, the BJP has 77 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly.