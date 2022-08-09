Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: JD(U), RJD Hold Parallel Meetings; BJP Leaders Meet Nitish's Deputy

-
11:34 AM
Will Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Join Hands With Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Again?
Will Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the JD(U) join hands with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD again? Click here to read more.
-
11:27 AM
Will Welcome Nitish Kumar, Says Congress
If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting, says Congress leader Ajit Sharma.
-
11:18 AM
Will Abide By CM's Decision, Says JD(U) Leader
Ahead of the meeting, Leshi Singh, a minister in the Bihar government, had said that the party will abide by any decision taken by Nitish Kumar.
"I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister," he said.
-
11:12 AM
BJP Leaders Meet Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad
BJP's Bihar General Secretary (Organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya and state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal have arrived at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad.
#WATCH | Bihar: BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya & state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal arrive at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Meetings of Mahagathbandhan MLAs at RJD chief Lalu Yadavs' residence & JD(U) leaders at CM's residence are underway in Patna. pic.twitter.com/66K7WqAXMU
-
11:12 AM
JD(U), RJD's Separate Meetings Begin
JD(U) and RJD's parrallel meetings are underway.
-
11:05 AM
Ties With BJP Normal, Says JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP
Yesterday, Ram Nath Thakur, JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha member who known for his closeness with Nitish Kumar, had said that the party's ties with the BJP are normal.
"Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," he said.
-
10:56 AM
Left Parties To Attend Meeting Today
MLAs of Left parties have also arrived at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.
Bihar | MLAs of Left parties also arrive at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. RJD MLAs are already present here. pic.twitter.com/3D4z10fcRS— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
-
10:54 AM
Will Nitish Kumar Walk Out Of NDA?
Will Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) walk out of the BJP-led NDA? Click here to read more.
-
10:51 AM
RJD Leaders Arrive At Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence
RJD leaders have arrived at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna for a meeting at 11 am.
Bihar | RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room. pic.twitter.com/DFZP54bOvp
-
10:49 AM
RJD To Hold Parallel Meeting
The RJD will also hold a parallel meeting today at 11 am. It should be noted that it has already decided to support the JD(U) in case Nitish Kumar decides to make a U-turn.
-
10:46 AM
Why Nitish Kumar Is Upset With the BJP?
Why Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is upset with the BJP? Click here to read more.
-
10:45 AM
JD(U) Leaders Reach Nitish Kumar's Residence
JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar have arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.
Bihar | JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
JD(U) to hold a meeting today at 11 am, amid reports of the party's rift with ally BJP in the state. pic.twitter.com/K02O1uwEdw
-
10:44 AM
Everything Is Alright, Says JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma
Ahead of the meeting, JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma has said that everything is alright between the NDA partners. "Our meeting is on the issue of Census... Everything is alright... We are happy," she said.
-
10:42 AM
Nitish Kumar's Key Meet Today
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a key meeting with JD(U) MLAs, MLCs, and MPs today amid buzz over his break-up with the BJP. The meeting will begin at 11 am.
Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: JD(U), RJD Hold Parallel Meetings; BJP Leaders Meet Nitish's Deputy
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 09 Aug 2022 11:34 AM IST
A major political crisis is brewing in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) might leave the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to rejoin hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) again. Kumar, a five-term Chief Minister, is reportedly 'upset' with the BJP on multiple issues and is considering quitting the alliance. He will hold a high-level meeting with party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs today to discuss this issue. Meanwhile, the RJD is keeping a close watch on the developments in Bihar. The party, which will also hold a key meeting today, has, however, already declared it would support the JD(U) if Kumar walks out of the NDA.
09 August 2022