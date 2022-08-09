LIVE BLOG

Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: JD(U), RJD Hold Parallel Meetings; BJP Leaders Meet Nitish's Deputy

Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 09 Aug 2022 11:34 AM IST
A major political crisis is brewing in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) might leave the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to rejoin hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) again. Kumar, a five-term Chief Minister, is reportedly 'upset' with the BJP on multiple issues and is considering quitting the alliance. He will hold a high-level meeting with party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs today to discuss this issue. Meanwhile, the RJD is keeping a close watch on the developments in Bihar. The party, which will also hold a key meeting today, has, however, already declared it would support the JD(U) if Kumar walks out of the NDA.

09 August 2022

  • 11:34 AM

  • 11:27 AM

    Will Welcome Nitish Kumar, Says Congress

    If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting, says Congress leader Ajit Sharma.

  • 11:18 AM

    Will Abide By CM's Decision, Says JD(U) Leader

    Ahead of the meeting, Leshi Singh, a minister in the Bihar government, had said that the party will abide by any decision taken by Nitish Kumar.

    "I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister," he said.

  • 11:12 AM

    BJP Leaders Meet Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad

    BJP's Bihar General Secretary (Organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya and state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal have arrived at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad.

  • 11:12 AM

    JD(U), RJD's Separate Meetings Begin

    JD(U) and RJD's parrallel meetings are underway.

  • 11:05 AM

    Ties With BJP Normal, Says JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP

    Yesterday, Ram Nath Thakur, JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha member who known for his closeness with Nitish Kumar, had said that the party's ties with the BJP are normal.

    "Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," he said.

  • 10:56 AM

    Left Parties To Attend Meeting Today

    MLAs of Left parties have also arrived at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.

  • 10:54 AM

  • 10:51 AM

    RJD Leaders Arrive At Lalu Prasad Yadav's Residence

    RJD leaders have arrived at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna for a meeting at 11 am.

  • 10:49 AM

    RJD To Hold Parallel Meeting

    The RJD will also hold a parallel meeting today at 11 am. It should be noted that it has already decided to support the JD(U) in case Nitish Kumar decides to make a U-turn.

  • 10:46 AM

  • 10:45 AM

    JD(U) Leaders Reach Nitish Kumar's Residence

    JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar have arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

  • 10:44 AM

    Everything Is Alright, Says JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma

    Ahead of the meeting, JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma has said that everything is alright between the NDA partners. "Our meeting is on the issue of Census... Everything is alright... We are happy," she said.

  • 10:42 AM

    Nitish Kumar's Key Meet Today

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a key meeting with JD(U) MLAs, MLCs, and MPs today amid buzz over his break-up with the BJP. The meeting will begin at 11 am.

