Bihar Police Issue Alert For Chinese Woman Spy In Bihar's Bodh Gaya Amid Dalai Lama's Visit; Search On

The Dalai Lama has reached Bodh Gaya, amid warm welcome, to offer discourse at the Mahabodhi Temple complex.

The Bihar police on Thursday issued a security alert in Bodh Gaya district over the fears that a Chinese woman, believed to be a spy, is living there. The alert came as Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama is scheduled to participate in public discourses in the district.

Sketches of the suspected Chinese spy, identified as Song Xiaolan were released and circulated on social media on Wednesday with authorities requesting local residents to provide information about her.

Besides her sketches, the police have also made the woman’s passport and visa details public. The Dalai Lama reached the Buddhist pilgrimage town to resume his annual tour after a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Security around the Mahabodhi Temple complex, where the monk will lead a discourse, has been beefed up.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harpreet Kaur said, "Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway. There is no information at present about the location of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out suspicion of her being a Chinese spy".

The Central security and intelligence agencies have also been informed about this and searches for her are underway. According to inputs, the suspected Chinese spy had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the stay of the Chinese woman.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to offer discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan for three days between December 29 and 31. The Chinese woman has not been spotted at the venue so far, officials quoted by ANI said. In January 2018, the site of the Dalai Lama’s discourse witnessed a low-intensity blast.

Besides the security concerns, given the Covid scare that has gripped the world, Health Department has spruced up enforcement of Covid protocols in the town. Followers from across the world are expected to join in the discourse to receive the spiritual leader’s teachings.

The Medical Officer in charge of Gaya District said that the health personnel have been deployed for Covid testing of visitors arriving from overseas. Devotees and tourists are also being asked to wear masks in public places.

