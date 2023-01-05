Bihar Police Arrests 3 Minors For Pelting Stones At Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

POTHIA Police on Thursday arrested three minors from Kishanganj, fat stone pelting on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train that took place on January 3.

According to the police cited by the news agency ANI, the accused has been arrested on the basis of the video footage.

Bihar | Three minors arrested, in Kishanganj, for stone pelting on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train that occurred on January 3. Pothia police arrested them on the basis of video footage: Police — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in her state, adding that legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news".

"Vande Bharat was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in West Bengal. We will take legal action against those media outlets that telecast fake news that the incident took place in West Bengal and brought a bad name to our state," Banerjee told reporters before leaving Sagar Island, as per a report by PTI.

"Vande Bharat is nothing special. It is just an old train refurbished with a new engine," she said.

On Tuesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had informed that two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district.

This was the second such incident as on Monday the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

"On January 3, at about 5.57 pm , train no.22302 DN (Vande Bharat exp) arrived at MLDT . On checked found stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On enquiry it came to know that in morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in up direction towards NJP, before arriveing NJP in yard area the stone pelting incident happened in both C-3 and C-6 coach. The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result a case had been registered by samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," stated the RPF release.

(With inputs from agencies)