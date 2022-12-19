Bihar Oppn Leader Demands Blood Tests Of MLAs To Find Alcohol Drinkers

Bihar BJP leaders are protesting outside the assembly over the Hooch death tragedy.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha has demanded blood tests of every legislator in the state in order to find out who consumes liquor. Sinha's demand follows Nitish Kumar government’s refusal to give compensation to family members of those who died in the Saran hooch tragedy. Opposition leaders have been protesting outside the Bihar assembly over the issue.

"We demand the state government to conduct blood tests of every legislator at the gate of Vidhan Sabha. It will give an idea about how many leaders who are surrounding Nitish Kumar used to drink liquor," the opposition leader said.

Sinha also said that there are provisions that mandate giving compensation to the family members of the deceased. He went on to say that the state government had provided compensation during the 2016 Khajoorbanni liquor tragedy in Gopalganj.

"On that occasion, the government had given Rs 4 lakh cash as compensation. If it gave compensation then, why not now?" he questioned.

He criticised the Nitish government saying, "After the Saran hooch tragedy, the ugly face of the Nitish Kumar government appeared before the people of Bihar." He further said, "Instead of doing this (giving compensation), the current grand alliance government is not even expressing condolences."

Sinha also questioned Bihar government’s rationale in giving compensations to victims of bike accidents, whether bikers wear helmets or not.

"In Saran, what is the fault of the family members of the deceased? All the deceased are poor, Dalit, and daily wage earners. If the Nitish Kumar government becomes insensitive, how could they survive?" Sinha added.

The death toll in the Saran hooch tragedy is much higher than the figure released by Bihar government, he alleged.

He leveled accusations of unethical behavior against the Bihar government saying, "The local authority has put pressure on the family members and cremated the bodies without a post-mortem."

The tragedy occurred on December 12 and so far 74 persons have died after consuming the spurious liquor in Saran district.

