Bihar: Blast In Brick Kiln Kills Seven, Severely Injures Others

Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway.

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 09:44 AM IST
The horrific incident took place in Narirgir in the Ramgarhwa police station area. (Image Credit: ANI.)

At least seven laborers died and several more were injured after an explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in Motihari, the police informed.

The incident took place in Narirgir in the Ramgarhwa police station area. Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway.

ASP Raxaul informed that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. "Seven people died, and several others were injured after an explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa police station area. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Rescue operation is underway. Police and an SDRF team are at the spot," ASP Raxaul said.

