Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Results 2022: Counting Of Votes For Phase 1 Polls Underway, 21,287 Candidates In Fray

The Bihar State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday started the counting of votes for the recently concluded Bihar Municipal Elections 2022. The vote-counting process began today at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place across 37 districts (except Sheohar). A total of 45 counting centres have been set in the state including 36 centres in the headquarters of each district and 9 centres in the subdivision level of Patna district.

The polling for the first phase of the Bihar Nagar Nikay election was held on Sunday. A total of 59.62 per cent of voter turnout was recorded during the first phase of polls, held across 327 wards. Of the total percentage, 57.34 per cent were men voters and 59.33 per cent were women voters. 12 Chief Councillors and Deputy Chief Councillors will be elected in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections.

In the Bihar Nagar Nikay Phase 1 Elections, a total of 21,287 candidates were in the fray, while 53 councillors were elected unopposed. The second phase of polling for the Bihar Municipal elections will be held on December 28, 2022, while the counting of votes will be held on December 30. Bihar Municipal Elections are being held for 224 municipal seats.

As per the order issued by Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, there will be a ban on processions, sloganeering and playing loudspeakers around the counting places. The election agent of the candidates or the counting agent has been banned from carrying a mobile inside the counting centre. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been implemented near the counting centres.

Bihar Nagar Nigam Chunav 2022 Full List

Patna, Ara, Sasaram, Bihar Sharif, Gaya, Chapra, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Sitamarhi, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Purnia, Katihar, Munger, Begusarai and Bhagalpur.

Bihar Nagar Parishad Chunav 2022 Full List

Sampatchak, Masaurhi, Barh, Khagaul, Danapur, Mokama, Phulwari Sharif, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Bihta, Buxar, Piro, Bhabua, Nokha, Dehri Dalmianagar, Hilsa, Sherghati, Tekari, Bodh Gaya, Warisaliganj, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Barauli, Gopalganj, Mirganj, Sahebganj, Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Raxaul, Chakiya, Bagha, Narkatiyaganj, Ramnagar, Bairgania, Janakpur Road, Benipur, Rosera, Dalsinghsarai, Tajpur, Shahpur Patori, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Supaul, Tribeniganj, Udakishunganj, Madhepura, Banmankhi, Kasba, Kisanganj, Jogbani, Araria, Forbesganj, Jamalpur, Lakhisarai, Surajgarha, Barbigha, Sheikhpura, Teghra, Barauni, Bihat, Balia, Gogri Jamalpur, Khagaria, Jamui, Sultanganj, Naugachhia, Siwan, Bakhri.

Bihar Nagar Panchayat Chunav 2022 Full List

Paliganj, Punpun, Chausa, Brahmpur, Bihiya, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Kudra, Mohaniya, Hata, Ramgarh, Koath, Nasriganj, Rohtas, Giriyak, Nalanda, Ekangarsarai, Chandi, Harnaut, Silao, Imamganj, Wazirganj, Khizarsarai, Rajauli, Barun, Rafiganj, Nabinagar, Deo, Ghoshi, Makhdumpur, Kako, Kurtha, Son Nagar, Dighwara, Marhowrah, Rivilganj, Ekma Bazar, Parsa Bazar, Hasanpura, Maharajganj, Mairwa, Barharia, Guthani, Katiya, Sakra, Minapur, Kurhani, Baruraj, Saraiya, Sugauli, Chanpatia, Belsand, Baheri, Kusheshwar Asthan, Haiaghat, Jainagar, Ghoghardiha, Benipatti, Phulparas, Sarairanjan, Saur Bazar, Sonbarsa, Nauhatta, Bangaon, Simarahi, Alam Nagar, Rupauli, Damdaha, Mirganj, Bhawanipur, Thakurganj, Bahadurganj, Amdabad, Korha, Kursela, Manihar, Barsoi, Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Chewara, Parbatta, Sikandra, Pirpainti, Kahalgaon, Akabar Nagar, Katoria, Amarpur, Bounsi, Koilwar, Garhani, Chenari, Dinara, Karakat, Sarmera, Parwalpur, Pavapuri, Rahui, Asthawan, Fateh Pur, Dobhi, Kopa, Manjhi, Masrakh, Andar, Gopalpur, Basant Pur, Madhopur Susta, Moraul, Patepur, Goraul, Jandaha, Areraj, Lauriya, Bharwara, Singhwara, Singhia, Musrigharari, Nirmali, Birpur, Pipra, Bihariganj, Singheshwar, Murliganj, Champanagar, Amour, Baisi, Jankinagar, Balrampur, Barari, Raniganj, Jokihat, Narpatganj, Alauli, Mansi, Beldour, Sabour, Habibpur.