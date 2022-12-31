Bihar Nagar Nigam Election Results 2022: Check Winner List Of Mayors, Deputy Mayors In 17 Municipal Corporation

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 01:38 PM IST
THE results for the second phase of the Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022 were declared on Friday when the counting of votes was held across 68 counting centres across 23 districts of the state. The two-phased Bihar Nagar Nikay Polls were held on December 18 and December 28 for 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats. In the second phase, voting was held for 1,665 posts, including 1,529 wards of 135 ULBs across 23 districts.
After the announcement of the results, the BJP claimed that most of the candidates backed by it have emerged victorious in the Bihar Nagar Nikay elections, which were not held on political party lines. Nominees considered to have been backed by the ruling Mahagathbandhan also won in several posts.
This time the election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor was done directly by the votes of the general public. Earlier, people were elected to these two posts by the votes of ward councillors.
As per the results, BJP-backed candidate Sita Sahu returned as the Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), who defeated her nearest rival Majzabi by a margin of 18,529 votes. Chandravanshi won the post of deputy mayor of PMC by defeating Anjana Gandhi by a margin of 5,251 votes.
Nirmala Devi won the mayor's post for Muzaffarpur Nagar Nigam, while Vadhundhra Lal won the mayor's post for Bhagalpur Nagar Nigam. Indu Devi became mayor of Arrah Nagar Nigam and Rakhi Gupta won the mayor's post from Chapra (Saran) Nagar Nigam.
Ganesh Paswan won the mayor's post in Gaya Nagar Nigam, while Vibha Kumari won from Purnea Nagar Nigam. The Munger Nagar Nigam mayor post was won by Kumkum Devi and the Begusarai Nagar Nigam mayor post was won by Pinki Kumari.
Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022 Results: Mayor, Deputy Mayor Winners List From 17 Municipal Corporations In Bihar
Patna
Mayor: Sita Sahu
Deputy Mayor: Reshmi Chandravanshi
Gaya
Mayor: Birendra Kumar alias Ganesh Paswan
Deputy Mayor: Chinta Devi
Ara
Mayor: Indu Devi
Deputy Mayor: Poonam Devi
Bhagalpur
Mayor: Vasundhara Lal
Deputy Mayor: Salahuddin Ahsan
Samastipur
Mayor: Anita Ram
Deputy Mayor: Ram Balak Paswan
Darbhanga
Mayor: Anjum Ara
Deputy Mayor: Nazia Hassan
Muzaffarpur
Mayor: Nirmala Sahu
Deputy Mayor: Monalisa
Sasaram
Mayor: Kajal Kumari
Deputy Mayor: Satyawanti Devi
Chhapra
Mayor: Rakhi Gupta
Deputy Mayor: Ragini Gupta
Purnia
Mayor: Vibha Kumari
Deputy Mayor: Pallavi Gupta
Begusarai
Mayor: Pinky Devi
Deputy Mayor: Anita Devi
Betiya
Mayor: Garima Devi
Deputy Mayor: Gayatri Devi
Bihar Sharif
Mayor: Anita Devi
Deputy Mayor: Ayesha Shaheen
Motihari
Mayor: Preeti Gupta
Deputy Mayor: Lalbabu Prasad
Sitamarhi
Mayor: Raunak Jahan
Deputy Mayor: Ashutosh Kumar
Munger
Mayor: Kumkum Devi
Deputy Mayor: Khalid Hussain
Katihar
Mayor: Usha Agarwal
Deputy Mayor: Manzoor Khan