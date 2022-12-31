Bihar Nagar Nigam Election Results 2022: Check Winner List Of Mayors, Deputy Mayors In 17 Municipal Corporation

THE results for the second phase of the Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022 were declared on Friday when the counting of votes was held across 68 counting centres across 23 districts of the state. The two-phased Bihar Nagar Nikay Polls were held on December 18 and December 28 for 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats. In the second phase, voting was held for 1,665 posts, including 1,529 wards of 135 ULBs across 23 districts.

After the announcement of the results, the BJP claimed that most of the candidates backed by it have emerged victorious in the Bihar Nagar Nikay elections, which were not held on political party lines. Nominees considered to have been backed by the ruling Mahagathbandhan also won in several posts.

This time the election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor was done directly by the votes of the general public. Earlier, people were elected to these two posts by the votes of ward councillors.

As per the results, BJP-backed candidate Sita Sahu returned as the Mayor of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), who defeated her nearest rival Majzabi by a margin of 18,529 votes. Chandravanshi won the post of deputy mayor of PMC by defeating Anjana Gandhi by a margin of 5,251 votes.

Nirmala Devi won the mayor's post for Muzaffarpur Nagar Nigam, while Vadhundhra Lal won the mayor's post for Bhagalpur Nagar Nigam. Indu Devi became mayor of Arrah Nagar Nigam and Rakhi Gupta won the mayor's post from Chapra (Saran) Nagar Nigam.

Ganesh Paswan won the mayor's post in Gaya Nagar Nigam, while Vibha Kumari won from Purnea Nagar Nigam. The Munger Nagar Nigam mayor post was won by Kumkum Devi and the Begusarai Nagar Nigam mayor post was won by Pinki Kumari.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022 Results: Mayor, Deputy Mayor Winners List From 17 Municipal Corporations In Bihar

Patna

Mayor: Sita Sahu

Deputy Mayor: Reshmi Chandravanshi

Gaya

Mayor: Birendra Kumar alias Ganesh Paswan

Deputy Mayor: Chinta Devi

Ara

Mayor: Indu Devi

Deputy Mayor: Poonam Devi

Bhagalpur

Mayor: Vasundhara Lal

Deputy Mayor: Salahuddin Ahsan

Samastipur

Mayor: Anita Ram

Deputy Mayor: Ram Balak Paswan

Darbhanga

Mayor: Anjum Ara

Deputy Mayor: Nazia Hassan

Muzaffarpur

Mayor: Nirmala Sahu

Deputy Mayor: Monalisa

Sasaram

Mayor: Kajal Kumari

Deputy Mayor: Satyawanti Devi

Chhapra

Mayor: Rakhi Gupta

Deputy Mayor: Ragini Gupta

Purnia

Mayor: Vibha Kumari

Deputy Mayor: Pallavi Gupta

Begusarai

Mayor: Pinky Devi

Deputy Mayor: Anita Devi

Betiya

Mayor: Garima Devi

Deputy Mayor: Gayatri Devi

Bihar Sharif

Mayor: Anita Devi

Deputy Mayor: Ayesha Shaheen

Motihari

Mayor: Preeti Gupta

Deputy Mayor: Lalbabu Prasad

Sitamarhi

Mayor: Raunak Jahan

Deputy Mayor: Ashutosh Kumar

Munger

Mayor: Kumkum Devi

Deputy Mayor: Khalid Hussain

Katihar

Mayor: Usha Agarwal

Deputy Mayor: Manzoor Khan