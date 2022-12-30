Bihar Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Live: Counting Of Votes Begins, Fate Of 11,127 Candidates To Be Decided

09:28 AM

Patna Nagar Nigam Election Results Live Updates

The posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Patna are reserved for women. There are 32 candidates for the post of mayor, 16 for deputy mayor and 477 candidates for the post of councillors in 75 wards. For the first time, the public is going to directly elect the mayor and deputy mayor of Patna.

However, due to the low voting percentage, the election results are going to be interesting. Only 37 per cent of people voted in Patna Municipal Corporation.