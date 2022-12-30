Bihar Nagar Nigam Result 2022 Live: Counting Of Votes Begins, Fate Of 11,127 Candidates To Be Decided

-
10:08 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2022
The counting of votes for the posts of Councillor, Deputy Chief Councilor and Chief Councilor of Jokihat, Raniganj and Narpatganj Nagar Panchayats is underway in the counting centre located at Araria district headquarters. Although not a single result has been declared so far the trends are expected after an hour. Results are also likely to be available after noon.
-
09:49 AM
Katihar Nagar Nigam Election Results 2022
The counting of votes started across Katihar. In the first round of counting for the post of mayor, the wife of MLC Ashok Agarwal, Usha Devi, is ahead. Usha Devi got 5,047 votes in the first round, while Premlata Devi, wife of Burari MLA Vijay Singh, got 1,011 votes so far. Meena Devi, the wife of former Minister of State for Education Ram Prakash Mahato, got 1,278 votes so far.
-
09:33 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022
Adequate security arrangements have been made at the Bharat Sevak Samaj College counting centre in Supaul. Counting was started across 56 booths in Nirmali, Virpur and Pipra Nagar Panchayats. The fate of a total of 218 candidates will be decided today.
-
09:31 AM
Security beefed up in Patna
The Patna Police has made elaborate preparations for maintaining peace in the area during the counting of votes. A total of 2,600 additional troops have been deployed in the entire capital including the counting centres. If needed, the help of the reserve force will also be taken. Three-tier security arrangements have been made outside the counting centre located at AN College. Section 144 has also been imposed within 200 meters of the counting centres.
-
09:28 AM
Patna Nagar Nigam Election Results Live Updates
The posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Patna are reserved for women. There are 32 candidates for the post of mayor, 16 for deputy mayor and 477 candidates for the post of councillors in 75 wards. For the first time, the public is going to directly elect the mayor and deputy mayor of Patna.
However, due to the low voting percentage, the election results are going to be interesting. Only 37 per cent of people voted in Patna Municipal Corporation.
-
09:26 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Results Live Updates
This is the first time when the voters are electing mayor and deputy mayor besides ward councillors.
-
08:30 AM
Bihar Municipal Election Results 2022 Live Updates
In the second phase of polling on December 27, voting was held on 68 municipal bodies across 23 districts in Bihar. Of the 68 municipal bodies, 17 are municipal corporations, 2 municipal councils and 49 Nagar Panchayats.
-
08:08 AM
Bihar Municipal Election Results 2022: Counting began for 68 municipal bodies
The counting of votes began for 68 municipal bodies across 23 districts of Bihar. A total of 11,127 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided today.
-
08:02 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results Live Updates: Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes for the second phase of the Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022 began on Friday morning at 8 am.
