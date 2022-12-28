Bihar Nagar Nigam Polls 2022 Voting LIVE: Polling For Phase 2 Begins In Patna, Begusarai Among Other Cities

Bihar Nagar Nigam Election 2022 Voting Live News Updates: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar municipal elections began across 68 cities in the state. Apart from 17 municipal corporations in Patna, polling is underway in a total of 68 cities of the state today. The voting process will continue till 5 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made at polling booths. In this phase, the fate of 11,127 candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chief Councillor, Ward Councilor and other 1665 posts will be sealed in EVMs. The counting of votes for the second phase of the municipal elections will be held on Friday and then the results will be released on the same day.