10:20 AM
Bihar Nagar Nigam Election 2022
The voters are voting for the post of mayor and deputy mayor for the first time. In the earlier civic body elections, voters used to vote for ward councillors, and then they used to elect the mayor and deputy mayor.
09:45 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022: Voters can cast their votes by showing any of these documents
Aadhaar Card
Pension documents with photograph such as Ex-Serviceman Pension Book, Pension Payment Order, Widow/Dependent Certificate of Ex-Serviceman, Old Age Pension Order, Widow Pension Order
Health Insurance Scheme smart card with photo issued under Ministry of Labor scheme
Job card with photo issued under MNREGS (MNREGA) National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme
Caste certificate with photo of SC, ST, OBC issued by competent authority
Passbook with photo issued by banks, post offices
Income Tax Identity Card (PAN Card)
Driving license
Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, Councilors
Freedom Fighter Identity Card with photo
Arms license with photo etc
09:42 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022: Voters will have to vote in three EVMs
Voting for the second phase of Bihar municipal elections is underway. Voters will have to cast their vote in three EVMs. Voters will directly vote for Mayor or Chief Councillor, Deputy Mayor or Deputy Chief Councilor and Ward Councillors.
09:41 AM
Bihar Nagar Nikay Election 2022
Voting was started at 8 am today across 68 cities in Bihar
Bihar Nagar Nigam Polls 2022 Voting LIVE: Polling For Phase 2 Begins In Patna, Begusarai Among Other Cities
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 10:20 AM IST
Bihar Nagar Nigam Election 2022 Voting Live News Updates: Voting for the second phase of the Bihar municipal elections began across 68 cities in the state. Apart from 17 municipal corporations in Patna, polling is underway in a total of 68 cities of the state today. The voting process will continue till 5 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made at polling booths. In this phase, the fate of 11,127 candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chief Councillor, Ward Councilor and other 1665 posts will be sealed in EVMs. The counting of votes for the second phase of the municipal elections will be held on Friday and then the results will be released on the same day.
28 December 2022