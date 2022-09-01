Bihar Minister Kartik Kumar, Accused In Kidnapping Case, Resigns Hours After Being Handed New Portfolio

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has accepted the resignation of state minister Kartik Kumar, who is accused in a 2014 kidnapping case. Kumar, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC, resigned on Wednesday night amid protests by the opposition.

Kumar, who was granted interim protection till September 1 in the case, became the Bihar law minister after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join hands with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to the less significant sugarcane ministry amid growing outrage over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping case. Reports suggest that the Left parties, also part of the Grand Alliance, also wanted Nitish and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to review the decision to appoint Kumar as a law minister in the Bihar cabinet.

It is believed that Kumar was inducted into the Bihar cabinet as part of Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards the BJP.

In Kumar's place, Nitish appointed Shamim Ahmad as the state law minister, as per government order. Following his resignation from the Bihar government, revenue and land reforms minister Alok Kumar Mehta has been given the additional charge of the sugarcane department.

BJP ATTACKS NITISH KUMAR AND GRAND ALLIANCE

Following Kumar's resignation, senior BJP leader and Nitish Kumar former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi attacked the Grand Alliance in Bihar. "The first wicket has just fallen. Many more wickets will fall now," he tweeted.

Earlier too, the BJP, which lost power in the upheaval the state witnessed earlier this month, raised hell over Kartik's induction despite his name figuring in a 2014 abduction case.

"Nitish Kumar is demonstrating that he can get people framed in cases and offer them protection if they become loyal to him. He had extended such a favour to (RJD president) Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi. He is now doing the same to Kartik," said Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.