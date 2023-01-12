Bihar Minister Courts Massive Row With 'Ramcharitramanas Spread Hatred' Remarks; BJP Demands Action

RJD LEADER and Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar courted a big controversy with his remarks on Ramcharitramanas and Manusmriti. Chandra Shekhar, during an event at Nalanda Open University, said that Ramcharitramanas and Manusmriti "spread hatred in the society" adding that "these books divide the society".

"Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk. Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar… these books are books that spread hatred," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Also Watch:

The BJP was quick to corner the ruling coalition in Bihar and accused the Minister of trying to influence a vote bank with the controversial statement. "Bihar Education Minister from RJD (said) “Ramcharit Manas spreads hatred”. A few days ago Jagdanand Singh said “Ram Janmbhoomi is nafrat ki zameen”. This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka Udyog Will action be taken?," BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.

A seer from Ayodhya Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya demanded that the minister be sacked. "He should be sacked from the post of minister within a week. And he should apologise, if this does not happen, then I declare a reward of Rs 10 crore, to the one who will chop off the tongue of Bihar’s Education Minister Chandra Shekhar,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Tapaswi Chawani Temple said, as quoted by ANI.

However, despite the row, Chandra Shekhar today defended his remarks and said that he is standing strong to his statements. "Many good things are also said in Ramcharitmanas but sayings that create hatred and division should be opposed. I am still standing strong on my statement, instead (BJP) should ask for apologies,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid the furore, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to skip the matter claiming he wasn't aware of what the minister said. "I don't know what he said. I haven't heard his statement or seen anything about it in the news," the Bihar CM said.

(With agency inputs)