Bihar Minister Courts Controversy With 'Many Thieves In Agricultural Department' Remarks | Watch

Escalating the controversy, Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh said that there is not a single wing in his department that does not engage in corrupt activities and called himself the "Sardar" (chieftain) of them.

Addressing the public meeting in Bihar’s Kaimur district, the Minister claimed that there are other other Sardars above him.

"There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other chieftains above me too. The government has changed, but the working style remained the same. Everything is the same as before."

He further alleged that the Bihar State Seed Corporation stole almost Rs 200 crore under the pretence of helping farmers.

"The farmers who had to cultivate good quality paddy, do not take paddy seeds of Bihar State Seed Corporation. Even if they take it for some reason, they do not put it in their fields. Instead of giving relief to the farmers, the seed corporations steal Rs 100-150 crore."

Without naming, Singh continued to criticise the minority affairs minister Mohammad Jama Khan and the Janata Dal (United) legislator from Chainpur claiming that Khan had previously served as a minister in the administration, the situation of the the people had barely improved.

"Now there are two ministers from the district. Even after that, if the situation does not change, then what is the benefit of becoming a minister? Kaimur district is full of corrupt officials."

Notably, Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh had earlier came into controversy over 'rice embezzlement'.

Sudhakar Singh is the son of Rashtriya Janat Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh, a prominent leader in Bihar. Sudhakar Singh is an MLA from the Ramgarh seat of Buxar. There are allegations of rice scam while he was a minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet in 2013.

After Singh took over as Minister in the new Magagathbandhan government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the coalition government over the matter.

"They should see the court's order in the matter. Allegations are always made but not always true. The scam, if happened, happened under their rule. Why did not they take this up then?" Singh said on BJP taking him up for a rice scam case against him.





