Patna| Jagran News Desk: The Bihar police has lodged an FIR against Brahamdev Mandal for claiming that he has taken 11 doses of the Covid vaccine, Puraini SHO said on Sunday. Primary Health Care (PHC) Puraini had registered a complaint against Brahamdev Mandal and an investigation is underway.

The 84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, claimed that he has taken 11 doses of Covid vaccine. He said he forged his identity proof to take the doses every time. The old man also claimed that his health has shown significant improvement after taking the vaccine doses.

"I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," said Brahamdev.

Meanwhile, Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura said the hospital records will be checked to find out if the man's claim is true and action against the persons involved will be taken accordingly.

"Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records & take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true," said Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi.

Mandal took the vaccine for the first time on February 13 at the old PHC; the second dose on March 13 at the old PHC; third dose on May 19 at Aurai Sub Health Center; fourth dose on June 16 at Bhupendra Bhagat's camp at Kota; fifth dose on July 24 in the camp at Old Badi Haat School; sixth dose on August 31 at Nathbaba Sthan Camp; seventh dose on September 11 at Badi Haat School; eighth dose on September 22 at Badi Haat School; ninth dose on September 24 at Health Sub Center Kalasan; tenth dose at Parbatta in Khagaria district, and eleventh dose at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur.

He was caught before he could take his 12th dose on December 2. He allegedly provided his Aadhaar card and his phone number eight times and used his voter ID card and his wife’s phone number on the other three occasions to get the shots. Mandal is a retired postal department employee.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha