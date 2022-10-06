Bihar Man Nabbed For Threatening To Kill Mukesh Ambani And Family, Blow Up Antilia

THE MUMBAI Police on Thursday detained a person from Bihar's Darbhanga in a case related to threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The Mumbai Police detained the accused person from Bihar with the help of the Bihar Police at midnight. Further probe into the matter is underway.

"Mumbai Police detained a person from Bihar's Darbhanga in a case related to threat calls to Ambani family. The team is returning to Mumbai along with the accused. Further probe underway", the Mumbai police said today.

A threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday where the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. Following a threat call, a case was registered at DB Marg Police Station.

"At 12.75 pm today and again at 5.04 pm October 5, a call was received at the call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details to the police in their investigations," said Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson.

"A Threat call was today made to HN Reliance Hospital. The caller threatened to blast the hospital. The caller also gave murder threats to some members of the Ambani family. An FIR has been registered. Checking was conducted and security was increased at the hospital and Antilia. Accused will be nabbed soon," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nilotpal.

The latest development came barely five days after the Central government upgraded Ambani's security from Z to Z+ from the CRPF, while his wife already is accorded a Y+ cover. This is the second time in 50 days that the Ambani family and the hospital have been similarly targeted with dire consequences.

On August 15, the hospital received 8 calls with similar threats and informed the Mumbai Police which later arrested the caller, apparently of unsound mind. Meanwhile, security has been further tightened for the hospital and the family in view of the latest threats.



(With Agencies Inputs)