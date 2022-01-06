New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An 84-year-old man in Bihar has claimed to have taken 11 shots of the COVID-19 vaccination in the last 10 months at various locations.

Brahmadev Mandal, the man in question, is a resident of Orai village of Puraini police station under Udakishunganj sub-division of Madhepura district. He was caught before he could take his 12th dose on December 2. He allegedly provided his Aadhaar card and his phone number eight times and used his voter ID card and his wife’s phone number on the other three occasions. He even noted down the place, date, and time when the shots were administered to him.

According to Mandal, a retired postal department employee, his knee problems have decreased since receiving the vaccine. He also claimed that vaccine is a "wonderful thing" introduced by the government, but also that he felt better each time he took the shot. This eventually became the reason for him to get himself injected with several vaccine doses.

Mandal took the vaccine for the first time on February 13 at the old PHC; the second dose on March 13 at the old PHC; third dose on May 19 at Aurai Sub Health Center; fourth dose on June 16 at Bhupendra Bhagat's camp at Kota; fifth dose on July 24 in the camp at Old Badi Haat School; sixth dose on August 31 at Nathbaba Sthan Camp; seventh dose on September 11 at Badi Haat School; eighth dose on September 22 at Badi Haat School; ninth dose on September 24 at Health Sub Center Kalasan; tenth dose at Parbatta in Khagaria district, and eleventh dose at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur.

The incident is being probed, according to Puraini's Medical Officer Dr. Vinay Kumar. The Civil Surgeon has been involved in the inquiry. Also, as per Civil Surgeon Dr. Amarendra Narayan Shahi, Mandal's actions are against the law and he will be charged with a crime.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha