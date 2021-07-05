Bihar Unlock: In a series of Tweets, Kumar said that all government and private offices can operate in Bihar, adding that those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the workplace.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that his government has decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs in the state amid the consistent decline in COVID-19 cases. In a series of Tweets, Kumar said that all government and private offices can operate in Bihar, adding that those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the workplace.

Kumar also announced that universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes and schools for classes XI and XII can reopen in Bihar with 50 per cent attendance. "Special arrangements will be made by the Bihar government for vaccination of students, teachers and staff of educational institutions," Kumar announced.

However, he said that curbs on restaurants and eateries will continue, adding that they will be allowed to operate only on 50 per cent seating capacity. "We need to follow all necessary precautions," Kumar said.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Bihar in May following a deadly spike in daily COVID-19 cases. However, the state government has been lifting the restrictions in a "phased manner" over the past one month. Earlier, Kumar had allowed all essential and non-essential shops to operate in Bihar till 7 pm.

Public parks and gardens were also allowed to reopen for six hours per day. However, Kumar had announced that the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am, noting that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

Bihar, meanwhile, has been seeing a dip in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few months. On Sunday, the state reported 109 cases and just two COVID-19 deaths that pushed the total caseload and toll to 7.22 lakh and 9,601 respectively. At present, Bihar has 1,436 active COVID-19 cases while 7.11 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma