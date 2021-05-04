Bihar Lockdown News: All non-essential establishments will remain closed while essential services will remain operational in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in Bihar till May 15 amid the unabated spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths. All non-essential establishments will remain closed while essential services will remain operational in the state.

"After discussion with the associate ministers and officials yesterday, it has been decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar by May 15, 2021. The crisis management group has been instructed to act on the detailed guidelines and other activities today," Kumar said in a tweet.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta