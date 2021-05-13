Bihar Lockdown: Making the announcement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the decision to extend the restriction till May 25 was taken after reviewing the situation in the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Bihar was extended by 10 more days in the state on Thursday. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the decision to extend the restriction till May 25 was taken after reviewing the situation in the state.

"Reviewed the ongoing lockdown in Bihar with ministerial colleagues and officials. We can see that the lockdown is having a positive impact. Therefore, we have decided to extend the lockdown in the state for 10 days, from May 16-25, 2021," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Following is the complete list of activities that will continue and that will remain prohibited as the state government extends lockdown till May 25:

* Vegetable shops, fruit stores, grocery shops will remain open.

* Medical facilities, hospitals, medical stores, pharmaceutical companies will not be affected.

* Banks, ATMs and insurance offices will continue to operate.

* E-commerce activities will continue.

* Agriculture and allied activities are allowed.

* Petrol pumps. LPG petroleum outlets, cold storage and warehousing services will not be affected.

* Private vehicles carrying passengers from airports and railway stations.

* Media services will continue.

What will not be allowed in Bihar during the lockdown?

* Unnecessary public movement prohibited

* All non-essential state government offices will stay closed

* All schools, colleges and educational institutions will stay shut

* Restaurants and eateries to remain shut. Only take away option will available

* Only 50 per cent people will be allowed on public transports

* All cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms and parks will stay closed

* In weddings and marriage functions, only 50 participants will be allowed

* No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 25

Meanwhile, Bihar's active COVID-19 cases reached 99,623 after the state reported 9,863 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours. It also pushed the state's total caseload to 6.22 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 3,503 after 74 people succumbed to the disease. On the other hand, 12,265 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 5.19 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma