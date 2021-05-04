Bihar Lockdown News: In a Tweet in Hindi, Kumar said that the lockdown has been imposed in the state after the Crisis Management Group directed his government to take strict action to break the chain of the deadly infection in Bihar.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar on Tuesday imposed a complete lockdown in the state till May 15 in wake of the unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

Bihar is one of the worst-hit states in India where COVID-19 cases have rising at an alarming rate that has led to shortage of essential medical equipement in the state.

The state in the last 24 hours reported over 11,400 fresh infections and 82 fatalities that took its total caseload and death toll 5.09 lakh and 2,821 respectively.

