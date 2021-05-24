Bihar Lockdown Extended: Nitish Kumar said in an announcement made on Twitter that the decision to extended the lockdown has been taken after discussing the matter with officers and ministers.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended the lockdown in the state by another week till June 1. This is the third time the Bihar government has extended the lockdown period in the state. On May 4, Bihar had imposed a lockdown in the state till May 15 which was later extended till May 25.

Nitish Kumar said in an announcement made on Twitter that the decision has been taken after discussing the matter with officers and ministers. “There has been a good impact of lockdown with a decline in the number of infections. So a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown period for a week from May 25 to June 1 in the state,” read the tweet in Hindi.

The state has recorded 6.89 lakh COVID-19 cases so far with a death count of 4,549 people. Currently, there are 40,691 active cases in the state while the recovery rate has improved to 93.44 per cent.

Here is a look at the full list of what’s allowed and what’s not:

1. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat remain open.

2. Restaurants and dhabas can continue with home delivery.

3. All religious places will remain closed.

4. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed.

5. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed.

6. No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities.

The Nitish Kumar government, through a notification, has also advised its ministers not to make rounds of their constituencies in violation of the restrictions in place during the lockdown.

"Such acts by honourable ministers will send a wrong message to the common people who might become disinclined to scrupulously adhere to the restrictions in place during the lockdown,” read the notification.

“These restrictions have been in place to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the state. It is, therefore, requested that the honourable ministers avoid tours of their areas for reviews and inspections. If required, they may opt for video conferencing," further read the notification.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha