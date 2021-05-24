Bihar Lockdown: In a couple of Tweets in Hindi, Nitish Kumar said that the decision to extend the restrictions was taken after analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that his government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till June 1 to ensure that cases do not rise again. In a couple of Tweets in Hindi, Kumar said that the decision to extend the restrictions was taken after analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The lockdown has helped us in controlling coronavirus cases in the state. Looking at the current situation in Bihar, we have decided to extend the lockdown for another week till June 1 in the state," Kumar said in a roughly translated Tweet in Hindi.

Last week, Bihar's neighbour Uttar Pradesh had also extended the partial corona curfew in the state till May 31 to keep a check on the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

The Bihar government had imposed a lockdown on May 5 for 11 days after the Patna High Court slammed the state government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 25 as cases continued to rise across the state.

A look at Bihar's COVID-19 tally:

The COVID-19 situation in Bihar continues to be grim. The state's death toll on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 4,500 after it reported 107 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. Bihar also reported 4,002 fresh cases on Sunday that pushed its tally to 6.89 lakh.

Currently, Bihar's active COVID-19 tally is at 40,691 while 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far, taking the state's recovery rate to 93.44 per cent.

On the vaccination front, 1.24 lakh people took the jabs in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of beneficiaries in Bihar to 97.97 lakh. These include 12.20 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years, said the state health department.

