Bihar Lockdown: The state also hopes to control the spread of the pandemic in its distant parts through enhanced vaccination coverage. Over 1.03 Crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated in the state in a state of over 13 Crore people.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced the extension of lockdown to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The state will now remain in the state of lockdown till June 8.

“Following the spread of Coronavirus infection, lockdown is being extended for another week in the state, that is until 8 June 2021. Restrictions are being eased for trade-related activities. Everyone please keep your masks on and maintain social distancing,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Over 1 Crore vaccine doses inoculated in Bihar

Stipend announced for children orphaned due to COVID-19

Reports emerged from across the state of several young children losing either or both of their parents to the deadly pandemic. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday also announced special measures for rehabilitating children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.

"Boys and girls who have lost their mothers and fathers -- with at least one parent succumbing to corona -- will get a sum of Rs 1,500 every month from the state government till they attain the age of 18 years," Chief Minister announced on Twitter.

He said the aid will be provided under his government's 'Baal Sahaayta Yojana', meant for needy children.

The Chief Minister further added that "boys and girls who are left with no guardian to bring them up will be provided shelter at Baal Griha (children's homes). Priority will be accorded to get such orphaned girls admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools".

Over five lakh COVID-19 infections have been reported from across Bihar with the deadly infection has claimed over 4,000 lives.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma