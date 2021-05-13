Bihar Lockdown: Nitish Kumar in a Tweet in Hindi said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that his government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 25 in order to break the chain of the highly contagious COVID-19 infection.

Kumar in a Tweet in Hindi said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. "We have decided to extend the lockdown in the state for 10 more days, i.e. it will now continue May 25," he said.

Bihar had imposed a lockdown on May 4 after the Patna High Court slammed the state government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Noting that the Nitish Kumar government has "completely failed" to control the situation, the court had directed the state to impose strict lockdown-like curbs to manage the surge in cases.

"You [the State government] are handicapped and banking just on the health department authorities who are submitting farce reports. There is no advisory committee of experts yet with the State government even after it had ordered to form one earlier," the court had said.

In Bihar, over 3,500 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives since the pandemic began last year. Currently, the state has nearly one lakh active COVID-19 cases while over 5.19 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

As the state continues to battle the second wave of the pandemic, Kumar had on Wednesday said that his government is upgrading the medical infrastructure in Bihar by increasing the number of beds, ventilators and other items. He had also appealed to people across the state to strictly follow all necessary COVID-19 norms and protocols to break the chain of the infection.

"I appeal to all of you to wear masks, keep a distance of two yards, keep hands clean and get a vaccine when the time comes. I am confident that together, we will definitely get rid of this disease," Kumar had said in a voice message, as reported by news agency PTI.

