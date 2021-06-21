Bihar Lockdown: In a couple of Tweets, Nitish Kumar said that all essential and non-essential shops can operate in Bihar till 7 pm while public parks and gardens will remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday evening eased the curbs imposed in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, allowing offices -- both government and private -- to operate in the state with 100 per cent of their capacity. In a couple of Tweets, Kumar also said that all essential and non-essential shops can operate in Bihar till 7 pm while public parks and gardens will remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.

However, the Bihar Chief Minister said that the night curfew will continue in the state from 9 pm to 5 am, adding that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms, including usage of masks and practising social distancing, to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in India, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. Last week, Nitish, who returned to power in the state in November last year, had allowed government and private offices to reopen but limited staff.

However, he had announced that schools, colleges and coaching institutes would continue to remain closed. However, the Bihar government is planning to reopen schools and colleges again as it feels that the studies of the students are getting affected.

Earlier this month, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudharyhad hinted at reopening schools and other educational institutions in the state from July if the COVID-19 situation stays "under control". He also said that crash courses might be introduced by the Bihar government to "compensate for the loss they suffered due to schools' closure" amid COVID-19 crisis.

As per the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar currently has over 3,100 active COVID-19 cases while more than 7.06 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll in Bihar, however, has climbed to the grim mark of 9,550, the Health Ministry data said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma