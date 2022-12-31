Bihar Hooch Tragedy Mastermind Arrested From Delhi's Dwarka; Nitish Kumar Orders Strict Action

DAYS after the huge outrage over the deaths from spurious liquor in Bihar, the Delhi police crime branch on Saturday arrested the alleged mastermind of the Bihar hooch tragedy from the Dwarka area of the national capital. Identified as Ram Babu Mahto, the mastermind is one the most wanted accused in two cases registered in the Saran district of Bihar in connection with the spurious liquor case in which around 80 people lost their lives.

"As per the information available so far, he is involved in several cases of illicit liquor. He has been arrested from Dwarka area of Delhi. Appropriate legal action is being taken and information about his arrest has been shared with Bihar Police for further action," the Crime Branch said in a statement.