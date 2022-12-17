Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll In Chhapra Rises To 70; CM Nitish Kumar Defends Liquor Ban | 10 Points

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Sushil Modi engage in verbal spat over the issue of deaths by spurious liquor.

Spurious liquor is fast becoming a major political problem for the Nitish government in Bihar, as the death toll from its consumption in Bihar’s Chhapra has now reached 70. A political battle is also intensifying fast over the issue and CM Nitish has held on to his position saying “Piyoge toh maroge” in the state assembly and also reiterating that he will not release any compensation for the families of the people who died.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Modi lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the hooch tragedy in Chapra, and said the state was under 'police raj' and the number of deaths in the recent hooch tragedy was much higher.

Meanwhile, 5 people have also died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Siwan district on Friday. The issue is not new in Bihar, however, it has taken a new dimension this time around as it is so far the highest death toll coming from just one area. Here are ten points to give you an overview of the issue.

1. The incident of death from drinking spurious liquor in Chhapra, Bihar was first reported on Wednesday. So far the death toll has risen to 70 in the district.

2. Even in the face of stiff opposition, CM Nitish has not backed down and said, “We have been appealing for a long time, if you drink you will die. I am going to appeal once again, if someone drinks illicit liquor, he will die. Those who talk in favor of drinking will not benefit from it”.

3. Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has demanded that a First Information Report should be registered against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

4. The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish government in 2016. It is said that he benefited immensely from this move as women supported Nitish Kumar overwhelmingly in the 2020 election.

5. Nitish has claimed in the assembly that the state’s prohibition policy has benefited several people and many have quit drinking alcohol.

6. Spurious liquor, also known as hooch, is homemade alcohol that is adulterated to add to the intoxicating effect but is seriously harmful to consumers. In the past, such liquor has proven fatal for hundreds of people in states across India but is a serious issue in Bihar.

7. Many experts claim that the state’s prohibition policy encourages people to buy alcohol on the black market, where the chances of drinks being adulterated are high.

8. The latest incident that has reignited the debate occurred in the Doila village in Isuapur and Mashrak in Chhapra.

9. Initially six people in this district were reported dead after consuming poisonous liquor. The death toll has risen sharply in the last few days.

10. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bihar Government and State Police over the matter. They have been given four weeks' time to respond.