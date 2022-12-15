Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll In Chhapra Rises To 30; BJP Asks Nitish Kumar To Reconsider Prohibition Policy

THE DEATH toll in Bihar's Chhapra after consuming spurious liquor has risen to 30 on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported. Earlier on Wednesday, reports of 12 people dying after consuming spurious liquor emerged raking up a political storm in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also seen lashing out at the opposition members who raised the issue in the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chhapra administration has recommended a departmental action and transfer of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer Yogendra Kumar, while Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari have been suspended with immediate effect. Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar has also vowed that govt would take "strict action" against culprits responsible for deaths.

"Process of filling an FIR is underway. I have spoken over the phone with SP," Sunil Kumar said when asked about the police taking any action in this case. "We do not shy away from arresting or taking action in such cases, whenever there is any evidence," he asserted.

Kumar said that the JD-U government will continue to "crackdown on culprits responsible for deaths". "When we were in coalition with the BJP, neither did we protect culprits nor arrested innocent people. Chief Minister has made it clear, whoever may be the culprit, strict action will be taken against them and will continue to take such actions," Kumar added.

The incident has also raked up a political storm in Bihar with the matter reaching the state Assembly. When BJP leaders, the main opposition in Bihar, questioned the JDU-RJD government over the deaths, chief minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool and slammed the opposition leaders. Responding to opposition leaders' questions, Nitish Kumar screamed at the BJP MLAs saying, "Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)".

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's screaming in the state Assembly, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar's time is over. "The tenure of Nitish Kumar is over. He has lost his memory. He calls Prashant Kishor and BJP MLAs as 'tu', 'tum'. It happened earlier as well. He loses his temper very often now. But his disposition was not like this before," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders including Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the Bihar government has failed with the illegal sale of spurious liquor causing frequent deaths and a rise in crimes linked to it. Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar should convene an all-party meeting on the issue and take a decision accordingly. "If a policy is not successful, then it should be reconsidered," he said.