Bihar Hooch Tragedy Continues: Two Killed, Dozens Unwell After Consuming Spurious Liquor

The incident happened days after the Bihar Police recovered toxic liquor bottles concealed in a gutter in Danapur. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

TWO PEOPLE allegedly died on Sunday in Lakari Nabiganj of Bihar’s Siwan after consuming toxic alcohol. As per Siwan’s Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Officer, Abhishek Chandan, one of the deceased died after consuming spurious liquor while the other was declared brought dead when he was taken to the Siwan hospital, as reported by ANI.

"One person was brought dead and five others are currently being treated at Siwan Hospital. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained which will be cleared after the reports of post-mortem," Sub-Divisional Public Grievance Officer, Abhishek Chandan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The deceased, Janak Bean alias Janak Prasad and Naresh Bean of the Bala village in Siwan’s Nabiganj allegedly complained of stomach pain during the night and also complained of vision impairment.

After getting the information, their relatives then took them to the Siwan Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared them to be ‘brought dead’. The district administration has started running camps in the village ever since the case of deaths caused by toxic or spurious liquor came to light.

"At least two persons were declared dead after they were sent to Siwan Sadar Hospital as they had consumed this spurious liquor. Around dozens of people are still unwell and the police have set up camps in the village," the District Councillor of the village, Ramesh Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, the death count due to the intake of spurious liquor can be increased, as reported by ANI. This incident happened days after the Bihar Police recovered toxic liquor bottles concealed in a gutter in Danapur.

For the unversed, the Nitish Kumar-led government banned the sale and use of alcohol in Bihar in April 2016.

In a previous case of hooch tragedy reported from Chhapra, Saran district of Bihar in December 2021, over 70 people were killed after consuming spurious liquor at a local establishment. Following the deaths, angry villagers raised slogans against the district administration and blocked the Masrakh Hanuman Chowk on Bihar State Highway 90.

Additionally, the opposition leaders attacked the Nitish Kumar- led government in the Bihar assembly over the series of deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

(With Agency Inputs.)