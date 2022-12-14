Six Dead After Allegedly Consuming Spurious Liquor In Dry-State Bihar; Probe Underway

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: At least six people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Chhapra area of Saran district. (Image Credit: ANI.)

At least six people died in Bihar's Chhapra in Saran district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor whereas some were battling for their lives, police said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, officials said that three people have died so far but media reports have stated six deaths. Of the total deaths, five people reportedly died in the village whereas another person died at the district hospital.

However, the police in Ishauvpur have not yet confirmed the cause of the suspicious deaths. The police further expressed their apprehension that the toll may rise, ANI reported. "Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," SP S Kumar said.

After getting the information about the incident, Madhepur DSP reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. The police are looking for more sick people who might be in hiding to avoid police interrogation as the sale and consumption of alcohol is completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Among those who have died after consuming spurious liquor is Sanjay Singh of Doila village, Kunal Kumar of Mashrak area, Ganesh Ram and others all from the Ishauvpur police station area and reportedly died in the village. However, one of them was Amit Ranjan, who died during treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital.

The district police force reached the hospital and took Ranjan's body into custody. The police said that the cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have claimed that the cause of death is spurious liquor but the police officials have yet to confirm the cause of death.

This is not the first time when spurious liquor took the lives of people in Bihar. Earlier in mid-August in a similar case in the same district in Bhagalpur village, five people had died after consuming liquor. Back in August, 11 people died, 12 fell ill and many complained about losing their eyesight in the Saran district of Bihar after consuming hooch liquor.