Bihar Govt’s Decision To Buy Jets, Choppers Irks BJP; Sushil Modi Says ‘Gifts For Tejashwi Yadav’

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and JDU have engaged in political bickering over the government's decision to buy expensive jets and helicopters for VIP movement.

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government over its decision to acquire new jet planes and helicopters for the movement of VIPs and VVIPs. CM Nitish Kumar's Principal Secretary S Siddarth had informed earlier this week that the decision has been made by the Bihar cabinet to replace old faulty aircraft with a new one.

Calling the purchase of expensive air crafts for top political executives and bureaucrats inappropriate, former deputy CM Sushil Modi said, "As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become CM next that's why jet plane & helicopter were brought under his pressure," as quoted by ANI.

While making a point about the state’s poor infrastructure, Modi alleged that jet planes worth Rs 250 Crore cannot be used in Bihar as the state does not have enough runways. Instead, these planes will be used for Nitish Kumar’s dream of becoming the Prime Minister, "which won’t ever come true". "Are helicopter and plane being gifted to Tejashwi Yadav?" Sushil Modi further questioned.

Responding to the scathing attacks of the opposition leader, Bihar Finance Minister - Vijay Kumar Choudhary - said that this attack reveals the true mentality of the BJP and "if they had courage, they would've acknowledged what they used to say it earlier".

Sushil Kumar Modi did not just stop at saying that the purchase of expensive air crafts is inappropriate, he further alleged that these air crafts will be used for electoral purposes as well. "It seems that jet plane and helicopter will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections," he said and asked the government to reconsider its decision.

Meanwhile, during the cabinet meeting, last week, the Bihar government also gave requisite financial approvals for industries to be set up in Nalanda, Kaimur and Muzaffarpur along with approving the purchase of a jet plane and helicopter. Further, changes related to various posts in the education department were also approved.

(With agency Inputs)