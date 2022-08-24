Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Kumar-Led Mahagathbandhan Govt To Prove Majority Today; Speaker Refuses To Resign

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government will face a floor test to prove its majority in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. This comes days after Kumar made a U-turn again and ditched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join hands with the Grand Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other small allies.

However, Kumar and his Mahagathbandhan government will easily sail the floor test as it has the support of 165 MLAs - 79 from RJD, 45 from JD(U), 19 from Congress, 4 from HAM(S), 4 from Left parties, and 1 from AIMIM. The current effective strength of the House is 242, and the required halfway mark to prove the majority is 121.

Earlier, Kumar, an eight-time Bihar Chief Minister, had expanded his cabinet and inducted 31 ministers. The RJD, being the largest partner in the alliance, got the lion's share, with 16 of its leaders getting ministerial berths. The JD(U), on the other hand, got 11 places in the cabinet, but Kumar kept the Home department.

His deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, got portfolios like Health, Road Construction, Urban Development, Housing and Rural Development. Tejashwi's brother was allotted the Environment department.

NO CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST BIHAR SPEAKER

The Bihar government has also brought a no confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. However, Sinha, a senior BJP leader has declared that he will not step down, saying if he resigns, it will not only hurt his self-respect but also be tantamount to remaining a "mute spectator to the assault on the parliamentary system".

"I view the no-confidence motion as springing from a lack of trust, not in me, but the Chair itself. The notice of the motion received at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has done away with rules, regulations and parliamentary niceties," he said on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Bound by the Chair, I feel it is incumbent upon me to reject such a notice. Some baseless and personal allegations have been made in the notice against me. My style of functioning has been called undemocratic and dictatorial," he said.

However, the ruling coalition is aghast by Sinha's declaration and said that his "obstinacy" went against principles of morality and was most unfortunate.

"It would have been better had he resigned in deference to parliamentary norms. He will suffer an ignominious removal if he does not resign. Once members of the House have said they do not have trust in him, it makes no sense for him to dig in his heels," Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told PTI.