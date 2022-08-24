Bihar Floor Test: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns As Assembly Speaker

Bihar Floor Test: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns As Assembly Speaker

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Wed, 24 Aug 2022 11:35 AM IST
Bihar Floor Test: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns As Assembly Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday resigned as the Speaker of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government. This comes after the ruling alliance moved a no-confidence motion against him.  

"The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," Sinha said as he resigned as the Speaker of the House. "I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule."

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

