Bihar Floor Test: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns As Assembly Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday resigned as the Speaker of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government. This comes after the ruling alliance moved a no-confidence motion against him.

"The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," Sinha said as he resigned as the Speaker of the House. "I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule."

