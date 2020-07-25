At least 18 people have died and nearly one million affected across 10 districts in Bihar due to the floods, the state's disaster management department has said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 18 people have died and nearly one million affected across 10 districts in Bihar due to the floods, the state's disaster management department has said. Embarkments at several places were breached as rivers swelled following heavy rains. The state government has requested the Indian Air Force to provide food and relief material to people at marooned places.

Seven of the people have died in West Champaran district, through which Gandak River flows. West Champaran is among the worst-hit districts and about 1.43 lakh people have been affected by the floods, out of whom more than 5,000 have so far been evacuated by NDRF and SDRF teams.

Deaths have also been reported in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga, where nearly 3.46 lakh population has been affected by the deluge. So far, 9.46 lakh people have been hit by the floods across 10 districts. East Champaran, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Khagaria are the other seven districts hit by the deluge.

A total of 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are involved in the rescue operations, which have resulted in safe evacuation of 93.89 lakh people so farm, out of whom more than 12,000 have taken shelter at 22 relief camps.

In addition, 271 community kitchens were functioning, catering to about 1.15 lakh people, said the departments bulletin.

Earlier, panic prevailed in Gopalganj when the Saran embankment was breached at various places by the Gandak river, imperiling close to 50,000 residents of 45 villages in the district.

Water also inundated the National Highway 28, bringing to grinding halt traffic on the road that connects Gopalganj to many adjoining districts and Gorakhpur in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma