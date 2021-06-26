Waterlogging and inundating in several areas in Patna, including the state assembly and residence of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi. Several posh localities of Patna like Shri Krishna Puri and Patel Nagar have also been flooded with water due to the continuous rains in the city.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The continuous rains continued to wreak havoc in Bihar, leading to waterlogging and inundating in several areas in Patna, including the state assembly and residence of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi.

Several posh localities of Patna like Shri Krishna Puri and Patel Nagar have also been flooded with water due to the continuous rains in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Patna and warned that the state capital will receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

"We have initiated an orange alert in 15 districts including Patna, Bhojpur, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur and others. We have alerted people to avoid open areas, agricultural fields, standing under the trees during rainfall. There is a prediction of thunderstorms with lightning in those districts," an IMD official said, adding that Patna has received 145mm rainfall so far.

Meanwhile, the Patna Municipal Corporation has said that water from most of the roads will be pumped out soon, but the problem of waterlogging in low-lying areas has continued. It said that there is continuous thunder and rain in the city but no death has been reported in Patna so far.

This year, in many districts including Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Khagaria, Supaul, villagers are facing migration due to floodwaters. Water from the Kosi River has also entered Supaul and Khagaria districts' coastal villages.

On the other hand, the Central Water Commission has said that the Gandak River is flowing above the danger mark at many places in Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj districts. At the same time, the Kosi river is also overflowing. Bihar is India’s most flood-prone state and every year many people lose their life due to it.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen