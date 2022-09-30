Bihar Firm Offers Year-Long Supply Of Sanitary Pads To Girl Who Got ‘Want Condoms’ Reply From Bureaucrat

A DAY after the 20-year-old was mocked by an IAS officer for raising the issue of menstrual hygiene in Bihar's Patna, Indian sanitary pad manufacturing company offered her a year-long supply of sanitary pads on Friday.

Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, said, "Menstrual hygiene has been considered a taboo subject discussed in hushed voices for generations. This must change. We need many more girls to come forward and boldly demand open discussions about period bleeding."

He also lauded the girl for raising the issue on a public platform that too with great confidence. "We salute Riya's courage to speak up on this subject on a public platform with confidence. A year's supply of Everteen's neem and safflower sanitary pads is just a small token of our appreciation for her conviction to put an end to the bloody hypocrisy around menstruation that pervades society at large. We will also bear the cost of her education fees through her graduation," he added.

Meanwhile, Hariom Tyagi, CEO of Wet and Dry Personal Care, talked about a menstrual hygiene survey and said that 23.5% of women still do not consult a doctor or even friends and family in case of irregular periods.

This comes after a schoolgirl Riya Kumari asked the IAS officer if it could provide them the sanitary napkins in cheaper amounts to which a number of praises were received but the IAS Bhamra seemed upset with the question and asked if there is any end to the demands.

"Today you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too," she replied.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident and sought an explanation.

"The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident. Condemning the incident, NCW said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position is condemnable and "extremely shameful".

The incident also invited criticism from the political party leaders. On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Amrita Rathod took a dig at the Bihar government and said, "Now meet the IAS of Nitish-Tejashwi Sarkar. Harjot Kaur will send daughters of Bihar to Pakistan on asking for sanitary napkins."

Meanwhile, ensuring action in the matter, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had also called a meeting and said that they are helping women and monitoring everything.

"I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken," Nitish Kumar said.

(With inputs from ANI)