4 Dead, 9 Injured In Multiple-Round Firing In Bihar's Bihta

FOUR people were killed while nine others were injured in a multiple-round firing in connection with illegal sand mining in Bihar's Bihta town, the Patna Police said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The event took place in the Diara area of Maner in Bihar. According to reports, the incident happened after a fight for power between two factions over the illegal sand mining in the area.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Bihar's Begusarai in which one person died while 11 others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations.

Blaming the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government for the Begusarai firing, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said it happened due to the lack of law and order in the state. "Whenever a 'Mahagathbandan' government is made, law and order situation deteriorates. CM (Nitish Kumar) has now termed 'Jungle raj' to 'Janta raj'," said Singh.