Patna | Jagran News Desk: At least six people - all labourers - lost their lives while a dozen others were seriously injured after a boiler exploded in a noodle-making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, said officials on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, the officials said that those injured in the incident are admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and are getting the required treatment.

The officials said that the death toll is expected to rise as nearly 10 people are feared trapped inside the rubble.

"We have recovered six bodies from the debris so far," news agency IANS quoted Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayant Kant as saying. "The rescue operation is currently underway. Fire fighters and police personnel are removing the debris. The exact number of deaths is not ascertained yet."

According to officials, the blast - which took place in a factory located in the Bela Industrial area of Muzaffarpur - was so intense that its noise was heard 5 km away from the spot. Due to impact of the explosion, an adjoining flower mill was destroyed and two labourers sleeping inside also sustained injuries.

A similar incident happened in 2018 after five people, including three children and a woman, lost their lives while 18 others were injured after an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The explosion occurred at a house in a crowded residential locality here, from where a man allegedly ran the illegal firecracker unit. He used to live in the house as a tenant, said the district magistrate (DM) of Nalanda, Thyagarajan.

The blast claimed the lives of the tenant's two daughters -- one, a month old, and another aged three -- and his four-year-old son. The man's sister and a neighbour were also killed in the explosion.

A major fire broke out at the house after the explosion, since a huge quantity of inflammable material was stored inside it. The fire could be doused in a few hours, the district magistrate said.

The station house officer (SHO) of Khasganj, Sher Singh Yadav, was suspended for his failure to check the activity, he said. An FIR was also registered against the tenant for allegedly running the illegal firecracker-manufacturing unit in a densely-populated locality, he added.

