Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar Says Raids On To Nab Suppliers Of Hooch, Action To Be Taken After Post-Mortem

Sunil Kumar has informed media that raids are on to catch suppliers and manufacturers of hooch.

Excise Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday said that raids are being conducted at various places to nab all the accused in the case of deaths by consuming spurious liquor. His comments have come in the aftermath of the hooch tragedy in which around 70 people have died so far.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Modi on Sunday claimed that the family members of the victims in the Chhapra hooch tragedy are performing their last rites without post-mortem due to "fear of the police". He also accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the tragedy and claimed "more than 100 deaths".

The Minister has also assured the public of taking appropriate action after catching suppliers and manufacturers of spurious liquor.

"As per evidence found so far, we're also awaiting the postmortem report. We'll then take further action," said Sunil Kumar.

Kumar also mentioned a survey by Chanakya National Law University that found round 80 per cent of the people, especially women, support the liquor ban in Bihar.

He claimed that the number of people dying due to spurious liquor in Bihar has decreased from 2016 to 2022.

"From 2016 to 2022, deaths (due to liquor) in Bihar is much less than that in other states. Over 1200 deaths were reported in MP with no liquor ban. Over 700 deaths were reported in Karnataka. Hundreds of such deaths reported in UP. Deaths reported in Uttarakhand too," the Bihar Minister said.

Five officials including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer have been suspended after at least 72 people died by consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra.

Those suspended include Isuapur Station House Officer Sanjay Ram, Chowkidar Hari Rai, Dafadar Krisha Singh, and Chowkidar Ramnath Manjhi of Mashrakh police station. They have been charged with dereliction of duty and suspended with immediate effect.

Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended on Thursday on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar. An investigation has been launched into the activities of many other police officers and personnel.

