'Appropriate Action Will Be Taken': Tejashwi Yadav Reacts After Bureaucrat Thrashes Student In Bihar

As police baton-charged and used water cannons in the heart of the Bihar capital leaving several students injured, amid massive protest, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took cognizance of the matter and said that appropriate action would be taken if the ADM involved in lathi charge found guilty of anything wrong.

The statement came after a video clip went viral of K K Singh, an additional district magistrate raining blows on a young protester who can be seen rolling on the ground, writhing in pain, while holding aloft a tricolour.

माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री जी ने पटना जिलाधिकारी से फोन पर वार्ता की। DM ने पटना Central SP और DDC के नेतृत्व में एक जाँच कमेटी का गठन किया है कि ADM ने अभ्यर्थियों पर स्वयं लाठीचार्ज क्यों किया, ऐसी क्या नौबत थी?दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित अधिकारी पर कारवाई होगी।

An official statement by Nitish Kumar's deputy in Bihar reads, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over the phone. DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC that why ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates, and what was the situation. If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer."

An inquiry committee has been set up under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC. Further, in case someone is found guilty, appropriate action will also be taken, as per the statement of Bihar's DY CM.

Bihar DY Tejashwi also asked students to remain patient and said, "Students are requested to be patient. We are working on solving their issues. We have been fighting for jobs. We have announced on 15th August that 10 lakh jobs will be given."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Patna's Dak Bungalow crossing was filled with protesters from two different groups. On one hand, teachers' eligibility test qualified candidates seeking jobs agitated while on the other workers of the Jan Adhikar Party, gathered and tried to proceed towards the Raj Bhavan, situated a couple of kilometres away.

Amidst the huge protest for employment by Bihar CTET and BTET students, a video of K K Singh, Patna's Additional District Magistrate, thrashing a protester with a stick while he lies on the ground holding the national flag went viral and drew huge flack which led government's interference at last.