The Election Commission of India will release broad guidelines for general and bye-elections during COVID-19 pandemic in three days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission of India will release broad guidelines for general and bye-elections during COVID-19 pandemic in three days. An Election Commission statement said that the matter relating to the formulation of such guidelines was discussed in its meeting on Tuesday. The top Election conducting body recognised the suggestions made by various political parties and also took into consideration the recommendations of the Chief Electoral Officers of the concerned states and Union Territories. The new guidelines will be issued after taking into account the recommendations of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, the poll panel said.

Various bypolls across the country have been postponed in recent days due to COVID-19 pandemic and rains. Fresh schedule for the elections remain to be announced as yet.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due to be held tentatively in October-November. The current tenure of Bihar state assembly ends on November 29. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and nearing tentative deadline for Assembly elections in Bihar, Election Commission had asked last month parties to send their “views and suggestions so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during the pandemic period.”

All factors, including the mix of digital and physical campaigning, would be kept in mind while formulating the election guidelines, news agency PTI quoted senior EC officials as saying.

The ruling alliance of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has already started the virtual election campaign for the elections, however opposition parties in Bihar such as RJD and CPM have opposed the concept of “virtual campaigning” in the Assembly polls, news agency PTI reported.

In July, a total of nine opposition parties had objected the digital campaign launched by BJP-JDU in Bihar, while submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission, pointing out that such system of campaigning would disturb the level playing field in the assembly polls.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha